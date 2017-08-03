BRAIDEN, Jessica (Jess).

Passed away peacefully at Wairarapa Hospital on 2 August 2017. Aged 30 years. Dearly loved daughter of Sue and John. Dearly loved sister of Blair and Dion. Loving sister of her twin Samantha (deceased).

“Jess touched our lives for 30 amazing years and although gone she will never be forgotten by those who knew and loved her”.

A celebration of Jessica’s life will be held in the Richmond Chapel, Richmond Rd, Carterton on Monday 7 August 2017 at 1.00pm followed by private cremation. In tribute to Jess, colourful attire please. Messages to the Braiden family C/- P.O. Box 185, Carterton 5743 or can be left on Jess’ tribute page at www.tributes.co.nz