BOYLE, Betty (nee Cooper).

13.12.1929-13.08.2017

Loving wife of the late Monte. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Anthony (deceased) and Jill, Christopher (deceased), Philip, David and the late Liz, Anne, Fiona and Rick. Devoted and loving Grandmother and Great Grand-mother. Many thanks to Kathy Reid and the team at Lansdowne Park for the special care of our mum over the past 15 months. Thanks also to Gary Pickering Funerals for their support and professionalism.

In accordance with Betty’s wishes a private service has been held.

“Will be sadly missed”



