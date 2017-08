BOUZAID, Matthew Henry (Matt).

Passed peacefully on 20th August 2017 at Te Puke Country Lodge, aged 94 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Patricia (Pat). Loved and cherished by his family.

Where there is loss there is always an even greater presence of love

Requiem Mass for Matt will be celebrated at St Patricks Catholic Church, Queen Street, Te Puke on Friday 25th August 2017 at 11am followed by a private cremation. Communication to the Bouzaid Family c/o P.O Box 3136 Tauranga 3142.