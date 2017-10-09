The Black Seeds are returning

The Black Seeds have been booked as the headline act for a summer concert. PHOTO/SUPPLIED



Top Kiwi reggae-soul band, The Black Seeds, has been booked to return to Wairarapa next year to headline a summer concert.

Described by Clash Magazine as “one of the best live reggae acts on the planet,” The Black Seeds legendary eight-piece live show will headline the concert to be held at Memorial Park, Masterton on February 9.

The band released its sixth studio album ‘Fabric’ last month and previously performed in Wairarapa in 2014.

Guitarist/vocalist Barnaby Weir said band members are “really excited” about performing tracks off the new album “ and many old favourites.”

“It’s going to be a night to relax with friends and family and listen to our music which although contemporary, has influences from soul and funk and reggae rhythms,” he said.

The Black Seeds will be supported on the night by Auckland recording artist Kings, whose track ‘Don’t Worry Bout It’ spent over eight weeks as the number one New Zealand song in the country in 2016.

It will be Kings first time performing in Masterton.

The February Summer Concert follows a one in February this year at which international singing and song-writing superstar Ladyhawke performed.

Both concerts are based on the Summer Hummer concept, which was launched in 1997 by former Masterton Mayor Bob Francis and designed to be accessible to everyone.

The new Summer Concerts have been made possible by support from Masterton District Council, Trust House and the Wairarapa Multisports Stadium Trust.

Destination Wairarapa marketing manager Barb Hyde said having The Black Seeds and Kings in Wairarapa will be massive.

“We’ve all followed The Black Seeds career closely, but having Kings come here for the first time will be amazing.

“They are a great combination and will appeal to a wide audience. It will also be great way to kick start a summer weekend here in Wairarapa with so many other diverse things to see and do.”

Tickets for the 2018 The Black Seeds and Kings concert in Masterton are on sale on eventfinda.co.nz.with gates opening at 5pm on concert night.