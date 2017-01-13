Bird Park attraction coming to Carterton

By Chelsea Boyle

A new neighbourhood park is coming to Carterton and public consultation is now open for design ideas.

The park, named Bird Park, will be a new feather in the cap for Frederick St and Charles St.

It’s a space Carterton District Councillor Rebecca Vergunst believes has a lot of potential and she is keen to see more green spaces in Carterton.

“There is not a lot of green spaces down there at the moment, the nearest one is Brooklyn Rd.”

While the council has some proposed plans, she said it is just a starting point to spark ideas.

“It’s just something for them to go off,” she said.

“We are in the process of consultation at the moment, and so we are waiting to see what people’s top priorities are.

“We are very open to hearing what people have to say. I’m expecting we will get a lot of different opinions about it. We will try to incorporate as many ideas as possible.”

One approach that may remain steadfast is keeping the area low maintenance.

She said they did not want something that would prove costly for council in the long-term.

Mrs Vergunst will be door knocking properties near the site on January 14 to hear what residents think about the park.

“It’s important to make sure that all residents and not just ratepayers in the area are consulted about the Bird Park concept,” she said.

She said the project marks her first big undertaking as a new councillor. She was looking forward to creating a new park.

It didn’t get much better than that, she said.

Consultation is open until January 31.

To take part, people can visit the CDC website or stop by Council offices on Holloway St for a hard copy.

The committee members will review all submissions on February 3.