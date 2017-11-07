BILLING, Christina Belle.

BILLING,

Christina Belle.

On November 6, 2017 peacefully at Wairarapa Hospital. Much loved partner of Jim Young. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Steve; David and Kylie; Tannith and Steve; Falene and Michael; & Carrisa. Adored Nana of Jay-de, Kadin, Josie and Ezekiel. All messages can be sent c/- PO Box 460, Masterton 5840.

A service to celebrate Christina’s life will be held in Wairarapa Funeral Services Chapel, 35-37 Lincoln Road, Masterton on Thursday November 9 at 2:00pm followed by private cremation.



www.wairarapafunerals.co.nz