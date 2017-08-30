More than 1500 artworks will fill the Carterton Events Centre main auditorium next week for the 11th Big Wai Art Sale.

The huge art sale organised by Wai Art is getting bigger and better every year, and the quality of the works continues to impress, according to sale organizer Anna-Marie Kingsley.

“It’s a great opportunity for first time buyers to get a beautiful artwork and also for serious collectors to get a bargain,” she said.

The Big Wai Art Sale has become a major attraction at Carterton’s Daffodil Carnival, held in the Carterton Event Centre over three days from Friday September 8 to Sunday September 10 from 9am – 5pm each day.

A large portion of the 1500 or so two-dimensional artworks to be featured in the auditorium are created by Wairarapa artists, but work is also included from artists based in Tauranga, Hawkes Bay and Wellington.

The ‘Wai Artisans’ concept which showcases working artists practicing their crafts for the public to view, has also proved very successful and is much admired by visitors.

It includes demonstrations from watercolour artists, jewellery makers and other creative media.

A new feature this year is the opportunity for public participation to complete three large mosaic designs on concrete pipes through the duration of Big Wai Art Sale.

About 500 members of the public will help stick the individual mosaic pieces on the sculptures, which will be installed in a Carterton park as the first of a long running series of pipe mosaics.

The Big Wai Art Sale is completely volunteer run and artist managed, so many of the artists will be on site to chat to visitors and potential art buyers.

There is no commission on artwork sales, so first-time art buyers, as well as the more serious collector, will be able to pick up some great bargains.