Big-hearted boy’s fundraiser

Phoenix Graham will be chopping off his waist-length hair in a bid to raise funds for Camp Quality New Zealand. PHOTO/CHELSEA BOYLE

Phoenix Graham’s waist long hair is a familiar sight at Carterton School.

He has been growing it for about three years and it is often carefully braided by his mother.

But Phoenix is ditching his signature look to put his hand up and support a good cause.

At only 12 years of age, Phoenix wanted to do his bit to make sure every child living with cancer in New Zealand had the opportunity to go to camp.

He was “inspired” by his grandfather Paul Shailer who is the regional manager for Camp Quality New Zealand.

Camp Quality runs week-long summer camps for children aged five to 16 living with cancer in five regions throughout the country.

The organisation helps 300 children ever year.

And while the goalpost was to raise $700, Phoenix had already made over $400 for the organisation within the first few weeks of fundraising.

He was blown away by how many people in the community were getting behind the cause even though a lot of them did not know him personally.

He said he was “happy as” with the effort that had already been mustered up.

His mother Marie Shailer said it was huge thing but Phoenix knew he wanted to do something and this stood out because it was not government funded.

She was understandably proud of her young son.

“He has such a big heart,” she said.

“He wears it on his sleeve.”

Phoenix will be shaving his hair off on November 13.

You can support Phoenix by going to his online fundraising page:

https://camp4campquality.everydayhero.com/nz/phoenix-s-shave-4-camp-q