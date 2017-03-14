Big drags meet at Masterton

By Gary Caffell

It will be literally be full steam ahead for those contesting an event to be hosted by the Masterton Motorplex Drag Racing Club this coming weekend.

The 49th NZDRA national championships will come to conclusion after preliminary round events here as well as in Taupo and Motueka.

MMDRC president Bob Wilton said 12 titles will be up for grabs with the leading scorers in each of the classes sure to be doing everything in their power to clinch the major prizes.

“There will be a lot counting on the results so it will be a case of drivers giving it absolutely everything they’ve got,” he said, adding that entries had already been received from the likes of Invercargill, Christchurch and Nelson as well as all over the North Island.

“It’s always hard to say at this stage what the total number of entries will be but we’re anticipating it will be around the 150 mark, possibly even more,” Wilton said.

The Funny Car class will attract special interest with Simon Fowke from Christchurch bringing north one of one nine genuine Tom Mongoose Mcewen 57 Chevy7s ever produced in this category.

Named Fifties Heaven this vehicle will be impressive on the eye as the paintwork has been freshened for the occasion.

Its best estimated time to date is 6.71secs but it is consistently running at speeds of over 210mph and the grippy Masterton drag strip could see it go even faster.

Perhaps the most-watched car in the Funny Car division though will be the Vaporiser Kumho Jet which is coming from Rodney in the far north.

The fact it has a jet engine makes it an absolute standout in any company and Wilton says he has already had a number of people saying they will be attending this weekend’s meet just to see it first hand.

“You don’t see many cars like this in this country and it’s going to be a huge drawcard on its own,” Wilton said.

“And it doesn’t only look good, it goes pretty quick too.”