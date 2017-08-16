BESSELING, Lynnette Ann (Lyn) [formerly Scoular, nee Armstrong].

On August 13, 2017. Died peacefully at Te Hopai Home & Hospital after a long battle, aged 63 years. Treasured wife of Peter. Much loved mum of Bret, Rosemary, Stuart, Spencer, Richard and Russell. Loved also by Nicky, Scott, Debborah, Cathy, Lindy-Lee and Linda. Cherished grandmother of Isla & Riley, Django & River, Zack & Chanelle, Cameron & Sarah, Jay & Ashleigh, Andrew & Emma. Loving step mother to Gerard, Eric (& Brooke), and his children Kayleigh & Jared. Loved sister & sister-in-law of Frances & Gary, Stewart & Shirley, the late Eion & Carolyn and their families. Messages and tributes can be placed in Lyn’s tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted to P O Box 14-366 Kilbirnie 6241. In lieu of flowers donations to the Gillies McIndoe Research Institute, PO Box 7184, Wellington 6242 would be appreciated or can be left at the service.

Lyn’s funeral service will be held at the Cockburn Street Chapel, cnr Onepu Rd & Cockburn St, Kilbirnie on Tuesday August 22, 2017 at 11:00am thereafter private cremation.