BENGSTON, Esther Marguerite.

BENGSTON,

Esther Marguerite.

On July 29 2017 at Kandahar, Masterton, aged 100 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Vaughan. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Bernard (deceased) and Beverley, David and Gladys (Nireaha), Wilfred and Diane (Eketahuna), Mary and Barry Skitton (Queensland), Jennifer and Philip Yates (Auckland). Loved Nana and Little Nana of her 20 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren.

A service to celebrate Esther’s life will be held at Rosewood 415 Queen Street Masterton on Wednesday 2 August at 2.00pm followed by interment the next day, Thursday 3 August at Mangaroa Cemetery, Hastings at 1.00pm. Messages to David Bengston RD 6 Nireaha, Eketahuna 4995.



