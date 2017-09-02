BARRETT, Douglas Sidney.

BARRETT,

Douglas Sidney.

On August 30, 2017 at Wairarapa Hospital, Masterton surrounded by family, aged 77 years. Beloved husband of Mary. Much loved father of Tanya & Charles, Simon & Fleur, Jonathan & Kelley, Philippa & Jules. Adored grandad & great grandad of 9. Messages c/- PO Box 460, Masterton 5840 or may be left on Doug’s Tribute page at www.heavenaddress.co.nz

A service for Doug will be held in Wairarapa Funeral Services Chapel, 35-37 Lincoln Road, Masterton on Monday September 4, at 1:00pm followed by private cremation.



www.wairarapafunerals.co.nz