BARKER, Peter Raymond Joseph.

Peter Raymond Joseph.

At Kandahar Home, Masterton on 3rd August 2017 aged 72 years. Dearly loved husband of Shirley. Loved father and father-in-law of Katherine and Michael Oakly, Shane and Erin, Corey and Emma, and loved Granddad of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Messages to the family may be sent C/- PO Box 2035 Kuripuni, Masterton 5842.

Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Peter’s life in The Village Chapel 4 – 6 High Street, Kuripuni, Masterton on Wednesday 9th August at 1.00pm followed by private cremation.



Masterton