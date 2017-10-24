BALL, Noeline Mary.

BALL,

Noeline Mary.

Suddenly at home on 21st October 2017. Aged 80 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Don Ball. Dearly loved mother to Moyra and Dana and family, Lorraine and Archille and family, Kevin and Clare and family, Chris and Linda and family, and John and Lisah and family. Devoted Nana to her 14 grandchildren and Nana Noeline to her 16 great grandchildren.

Loved sister of Warren (deceased) and Diana Burgess, Valerie and Robin Saxton, and Peter and Sandra Burgess. Loved aunty of all her nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Noeline’s life will be held at the South Wairarapa Workingmen’s Club, West Street entrance, Greytown on Wednesday 25th October 2017 at 1.30pm followed by private cremation. Messages to Noeline’s family C/- P.O. Box 185 Carterton 5743 or can be left on Noeline’s tribute page at www.tributes.co.nz.