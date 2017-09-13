BAKER, Doreen Mavis.

On September 10, 2017 peacefully at Home in Masterton, in her 85th year. Beloved wife of the late Rex. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Richard and Brigid, and Lauren. Cherished Nana to Jessie and Pierre, James, Lilia and Jasmine and great gran to Marcus. Much loved daughter of the late Mavis and Bill Connon (Poppy),and sister to Barbara, Russell, Francelle, Suzie and the late Mariese. Beloved Auntie to all her nieces and nephews.

A private service for Doreen has been held.



