Athletics dominates finalists

Jorge Sandoval, right, with Wairarapa Times-Age publisher and owner Andrew Denholm after being named 2016 supreme champion. PHOTO/FILE

The athletics fraternity has plenty to celebrate in the naming of the finalists for the 2017 Wairarapa Times-Age sports awards.

Major championship successes in track and field for Wairarapa over the past 12 months has been recognised through no fewer than 11 of the individual finalists.

Nominations for the 15 categories did, in most cases, reach near record proportions and the public can have a say on who comes up trumps through voting forms which will appear regularly in the Wairarapa Times-Age from Saturday through until May 12.

Each of the category winners will qualify for the supreme champion award which will headline the awards dinner at Copthorne Hotel and Resort Solway Park on Wednesday, June 7.

The winner of the People’s Choice and Life Achievement awards will also be revealed at the dinner.

Last year’s supreme champion was cycling guru Jorge Sandoval, who had earlier been named as Administrator of the Year.

THE 2017 FINALISTS

Senior Sports Personality of the Year: Alison Andrews-Paul (athletics), Melissa Hansen (cricket), Seth Rance (cricket), Spike Taylor (sidecar racing).

Youth Sports Personality of the Year: Gerard Hickey (athletics), Kate Sims (swimming, cricket), Max Spencer (athletics), Mikael Starzynski (athletics).

Junior Sports Personality of the Year: Sheldon Brown (motocross), James Church (cricket, swimming), Jack Hunter (athletics), Louis Oliver (athletics, swimming).

Disabled Athlete of the Year: Josh Taylor (athletics), Keelan Ward (athletics).

Coach of the Year: Mark Harris (athletics), Anna Kitching (swimming), David Knox (athletics), Willie Schaefer (hockey).

Administrator of the Year: Ross Linton (barefoot water skiing), Gail Miller (hockey, indoor bowls), Sam Rossiter-Stead (cricket), Susan Whiteman (athletics).

Senior Official of the Year: Johann Fourie (cricket), Rebecca Mahoney (rugby), Alistair Payne (rugby).

Junior Official of the Year: Cassandra Dawson (hockey), Caitlin Elliott (netball), Georgia Wilson (hockey).

Volunteer of the Year: Janice Leighton (indoor bowls), David Parke (cricket), Mike Van Woerkom (hockey).

Junior Sports Team of the Year: Masterton Swimming Club NZ Junior Festival team, St Marys School first XI girls’ cricket team, Wairarapa year 7 netball team.

Youth Sports Team of the Year: Rathkeale College first XI cricket team, Wairarapa College first XV rugby team, Wairarapa under-18 girls cricket team.

Senior Sports Team of the Year: Dalefield men’s hockey team, Dalefield women’s hockey team, Wairarapa-Bush Heartland rugby side, Wairarapa Korus senior women’s cricket team.

Sports Club of the Year: Dalefield Hockey Club, Red Star Cricket Club, Wairarapa Paddlers.

Primary School of the Year: Douglas Park, Hadlow, St Mary’s.

Secondary School of the Year: Rathkeale College, Solway College, Wairarapa College.