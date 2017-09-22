Ascension poles installed

The poles that will hold the Ascension sculpture in place at Masterton’s northern roundabout. PHOTO/JAKE BELESKI

JAKE BELESKI

Aratoi Foundation chairman Bob Francis says the initial reaction to the poles for Neil Dawson’s Ascension sculpture being erected has been very positive.

The four poles that will hold the sculpture in place at Masterton’s northern roundabout had concrete poured around them on Tuesday, moving the long-awaited sculpture one step closer to hitting the sky.

Contractor Rigg Zschokke had said the concrete would need to cure for two or three weeks, Mr Francis said.

“In the meantime, further work will carry on about getting the power there for the lighting, so work will continue.

“It would be fair to say the response from the poles going up has been very positive.”

Mr Francis said the poles were “quite imposing”, but looked great and would create a lot of interest and excitement.

It had taken years of planning and fundraising, as well as some delayed deadlines and budget blowouts, but everything was now going well and on track.

“It’s great that we’re getting there,” Mr Francis said.

“That’s what a lot of people are looking forward to now, is what the finished product will look like.

“I think it’s going to be imposing and something we can be very proud of.”

Mr Dawson’s Ascension sculpture would finally be installed “sometime in October”, Mr Francis said.