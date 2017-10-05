ARNOLD, Ernest Leslie Frank.

On October 3rd 2017, peacefully at Wairarapa Village surrounded by his family. Aged 87 years. Loved husband of Doreen and the late Edna. Much loved Dad of Jenny and Ewen, and Wendy. Loved Grandad of Rachel, Vania, Brad, Koren and Jesse. Loved Great Grandfather of Rebecca, Aiden, Amber , Kaydence and Aneisha. Loved brother of Trevor and Sue, Patty and Brian and the late Joy and Bruce. Messages to the Arnold family may be posted c/- PO Box 2055 Masterton 5842.

A Service for Ernest will be held at Rosewood 415 Queen Street, Masterton on Friday 6th October at 2.00pm followed by private cremation.

Masterton FDANZ

rosewoodfuneralhome.co.nz