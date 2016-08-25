Armed robbery accused not guilty plea

Two men accused of armed robbery look set to enter not guilty pleas and head for trial.

Lawyer Jock Blathwayt told Masterton District Court on Thursday that his client Floyd James Gatfield, 25, of Carterton would enter a not guilty plea, with Christopher Noel Stephens, 31, of Solway likely to do the same.

The two men appeared in the dock together from custody after being held since their arrest by the Armed Offenders Squad and police in Masterton on August 18.

Both are charged with being armed with a pistol and robbing two women of $1060 following an incident at Roberts Rd on the evening of August 17.

The women told police they had travelled to the Wairarapa to buy a car that had been advertised on Facebook when they were allegedly accosted by two men armed with a pistol at about 8.30pm.

Neither of the accused made bail applications.

Judge Pat Grace remanded Gatfield in custody to October 26, and Stephens to September 1.