Anzac ‘Ride of Respect’

Tim Crum alongside his Harley-Davidson. PHOTO/CHELSEA BOYLE

By Chelsea Boyle

[email protected]

A horde of motorbikes descended on Masterton on Sunday as Club Wairarapa hosted the Ride of Respect.

Forty-eight motorcyclists took part in a ride touring around Wairarapa, raising awareness of the RSA ahead of Anzac Day.

Among the group were a handful of veterans.

Ride organiser Cam Rowe said everything fell into place on the day.

“We had police escorts through every town which was really good,” he said.

“People stopped and watched and waved.

“There were lots of different bikes today, which was really good, there were a couple of trikes in there.

“The majority like riding in groups, it’s a lot more fun.”

The group left Masterton at 10am heading south on State Highway 2 and stopped for a barbecue lunch at the Carterton RSA Memorial Club.

They later looped back north for a service in Eketahuna before heading back to Club Wairarapa.

It’s an event Mr Rowe said has drawn people back.

“A lot of them did it last year. Last year was the Wellington event.

“This year was the first year Wairarapa has been separate from Wellington.”

“We got a lot more riders than we would have if we were just doing the Wellington one.”

The money raised through the bikers’ registrations will be split between the two RSAs.

Mr Rowe was really pleased with how the event unfolded.

“We will be doing it again next year, and it will be bigger and better.

“Any age, any ability, any bike can come along.”