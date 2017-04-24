Anzac Day services

12-year-old Masterton bugler Linda Morgan, alongside Lieutenant Dylan Wright, standing on top of a Light Armoured Vehicle to play the Last Post at the Tinui Anzac service in Wairarapa last year. PHOTO/FILE

Those wanting to commemorate the fallen and those who served and survived wars that New Zealand servicemen and women took part in have plenty of opportunity to do so on Tuesday, Anzac Day. Dawn services will be held in both Masterton and Martinborough but later services will be held throughout the region. The list of where you can attend a service, and when, is:

Masterton

A dawn parade will be held in Masterton with an assembly at the War Memorial Hall at 5.30am and a service will begin at the Cenataph in Queen Elizabeth Park at 5.55am. The guest speaker will be Makoura College student Lily Wright. The duties of the Cenataph Guard and Flag Orderly will be taken up by 21 Squadron Air Training Corp. There is to be a contingent of around 50 service personnel from Linton Camp, 5 Movement Company. Refreshments will be served afterwards at the Wairarapa Services and Citizens Club, Essex Street.

Masonic Village, Masterton

Residents,guests and others wanting to attend a service can do so by gathering at the village hall, at the Edith Street village at 4pm. The service will be conducted by the Rev Merv Jones and poppies can be laid at a stand at the front of the hall.

Tinui

Tinui’s service starts at 10.30am, but it is recommended people assemble outside the Tinui War Memorial Hall earlier. At 10am, light armoured vehicles will arrive, followed by a march led by Manawatu and District Pipe Band, soldiers, veterans, and Te Runga Air Scouts. There will be a vintage aircraft flyover at 11am, weather permitting, and morning tea will be served by the Tinui Women’s Institute at 11.15. Major Steve Fisher will be the guest speaker. He commands the Wellington East Coast Squadron of the oldest unit in the New Zealand Army, Queen Alexandra’s Mounted Rifles.

Eketahuna

A service will be held in the Eketahuna Community Centre starting at 10am. Returned servicemen, servicewomen, and members of other organisations participating in the commemoration are asked to assemble at the Eketahuna Community Centre at 9:45am. A wreath laying ceremony will be held at the War Memorial following the service. There will be a guest speaker from 10 Transport company at the service, and a special tree planting at the War Memorial, to recognise the town’s 25- year relationship with the Linton-based unit.

Kaiparoro

A service will be held at the ANZAC Memorial Bridge on SH2 starting at 2pm. Parking is to be at Miller Reserve, and there is a walkway to the bridge from there. An afternoon tea will be held following the service at Pukaha Mount Bruce Wildlife Centre for $5 per person.

Martinborough

A dawn parade will form outside Pain and Kershaw’s on Jellicoe St at 5.45am. The parade will move off to the town square and cenotaph at 5.55am, where a service will be held, as well as laying of wreaths. People are advised to take along a torch to the commemorations as it is an early start. Coffee and tea will be available at the Martinborough Fire Station following the service, which will be officiated by Rev Sam Bate.

Featherston

There will be an 8am service at the First World War Memorial in Featherston Cemetery, on Wester Lake Rd. A parade will commence from Clifford Square at 9am, and will proceed to the War Memorial on Fitzherbert St for the laying of wreaths. The parade will then march to the Anzac Hall, on the corner of Bell St and Birdwood St, for the commemorative service, at which Major Albie Rothman RNZIR, Officer Commanding Wellington Company 5th/7th Battalion, will be guest speaker. It will be followed by refreshments.

Greytown

The Citizens Anzac Day Service will be held at the War Memorial, on Kuratawhiti Street. It will start at 10.30am with the laying of wreaths. South Wairarapa Mayor Viv Napier will speak. All medals will be worn. Those persons wishing to lay personal wreaths are invited to contact the Parade Marshal, Commander Karen Ward, prior to the commencement of the ceremony. The Parade will proceed to the South Wairarapa Workingmen’s Club for a civic service, starting at 11am.

Lake Ferry

The parade will arrive at the flagstaff at 10.30am for the laying of wreaths and the service. In adverse weather conditions the service will be held at Lake Ferry Hotel, where refreshments will be available at the conclusion of the commemorations.

Carterton

The parade will leave from the Carterton District Council offices at 11am and march to Memorial Square on High St for the memorial and wreath laying service. The laying of the wreaths will be announced by Carterton’s RSA president Rex Kenny. Carterton’s Rachel Whiteman will read a poem at the same service. Following this people can return to the Events Centre for a formal service.