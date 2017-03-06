Anderson stars in Red Star win

A fine century by Robbie Anderson took Red Star to a commanding win over Lansdowne in their Bidwill Cup senior men’s cricket match played at Queen Elizabeth Park oval in Masterton on Saturday.

Anderson’s 107 was the only innings of note in a game where the next highest score was the 23 made by his teammate Dean van Deventer.

From 107 balls Anderson struck 19 fours and his placement with his many drives through the cover region was most impressive.

By far the most successful of the Lansdowne bowlers was Hayden Barrett who finished with the excellent figures of 6-33 from his 13.2 overs.

Lansdowne’s innings never got any impetus apart from the opening partnership between Chis Jackson (21) and Jay Macdonald (20), which was worth 40 runs.

Bowling for Red Star Jared Watt took 4-41 from 10.2 overs, and van Deventer 4-28 from eight overs.