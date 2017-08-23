ANDERSON, Joyce Christina Yuill.

ANDERSON,

Joyce Christina Yuill.

(formerly of Eketahuna) – On 21st August, 2017 peacefully at Lansdowne Park, Masterton, in her 94th year. Dearly beloved wife of the late Barrie for over 70 years. Much loved and respected mother and mother-in-law of Sandy and Diane, Jane and the late John Armstrong, Hamish and Jenny, Bunter and Mary, John and Kathryn, David and Magali. Much loved Granny of her 18 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. Messages to the Anderson family may be posted c/- PO Box 2055, Masterton 5842.

A service to celebrate Joyce’s life will be held at St Cuthbert’s Church, Church Road, Eketahuna on Friday 25th August at 1.30pm followed by private cremation.



