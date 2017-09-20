ALUMINIUM WINDOW JOINER

ALUMINIUM WINDOW JOINER

We are looking for an experienced aluminium joiner to join our team fabricating quality First brand aluminium windows and doors for the Wairarapa and Wellington market.

The person we are looking for should be quality focused and able to work well as part of a team in a positive manner. Able to communicate and co-operate well with all staff members. Be physically fit, healthy and reliable with a neat and tidy appearance. Work well in a team environment.

If you think this sounds like you please don’t hesitate to call Ian or Corey on 06 377 3676.

Hollings First Aluminium Ltd

137 Lincoln Rd

Masterton