ALGIE, Maureen Edith.

(of Greytown) Passed away unexpectedly in Auckland on 3rd July 2017, aged 84. Loved wife of the late Keith. Much loved Mother of Cherilyn, Edwin and Donna, Brian and Dee, Kevin, Peter and Christine. Loved Nanna of Bjorn and Jessica, Natasha and Tom, Justin and Rebecca, Quinton and Zoey, Luke and Tulasi, Kennan and Jade, Matthew, Daniel, and Scott, Keith and Kimberley, Christie and Al, Roseanna and David, Carla and Connor, Justine and Jade, Nicole and James, Rebecca, Joshua and Lou. Loved Great Nanna of Neva, Tessa, Louis, Jake, Mitch, Masen, Lilly, Violet, Memphis, Zekiah, Hazel, Jeremy, Levi, Rex, Frankie, Amelia and Leo. Loved sister of the late Father Patrick James O’Connor.

The family invite Maureen’s friends to a service to be held at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Main Street Greytown on Tuesday 11th July 2017 at 11.00am followed by burial at Greytown Cemetery.



