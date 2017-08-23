ADMINISTRATOR

The Wairarapa Tennis Association (WTA) is looking for an Administrator to help us with our vision of quality tennis being accessible to everyone in the Wairarapa.

We’re a small organisation that serves the clubs and schools of the Wairarapa by organising interclub competitions, tournaments and representative tennis. We are supported by Tennis Central and NZ Tennis to grow and strengthen the game.

The Administrator role is to be the gel that brings all the parts together. Through great communications, being well organised and empathetic to all involved; you will be an essential part of Wairarapa providing fantastic tennis experiences for players of all ages.

The role requires good computer skills, as the proficient use of online tools such as Dropbox, Gmail and Xero, also keeping the website and Facebook up to date, are essential to make sure everyone is well informed.

Knowledge of tennis would be helpful but is not necessary. Support will be provided with organising competitions and tournaments, the important part will be pulling together entries and communicating details.

This is a part-time role requiring 10-15 hours per week and is offered on a contract for service basis initially for the 12 months of the 2017/18 season, with a view to renew.

All applications should include a short CV and an appropriate covering letter and be forwarded via email to:

John Kirkup, Chair

Wairarapa Tennis Association

[email protected]

For more information and a full job description contact:

John Kirkup

021 625 032

[email protected]

Applications close 5:00pm Sun 3rd Sept 2017