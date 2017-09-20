Administrator Extraordinaire

Maternity cover required! Short term contract for 4 months.

We need an Administrator Extraordinaire:

Can you:

• learn quickly and prioritise

• problem solve and multi task

• maintain privacy and confidentiality

• work with a team

Do you have endless patience and flexibility to cope with roster organisation?

This is a very busy role, so experience with computers, clerical & accounting including credit control and reconciliation are essential.

You should demonstrate team qualities, initiative and an attention to detail with the ability to work under pressure.

Good sense of humour welcomed.

The position is for 32 hours per week. Start date in 4 December 2017 until 9 April 2018.This role will require a Police Check prior to employment.

Please apply via email with covering letter and full resume to:[email protected]

Closing Date: 5th October