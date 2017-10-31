Action heroes made in mud

Fernridge School’s annual muddy muster fundraiser was a huge success. PHOTO/JADE CVETKOV



CHELSEA BOYLE

You could wipe off the mud, but you could not wipe off the smiles.

Fernridge School’s muddy muster fundraiser has gone from strength to strength swelling in numbers, with people dressed as watermelons, the Incredibles and Where’s Wally all squelching across the finish line yesterday.

There were about 12 obstacle features to keep people weaving, ducking and sliding through the cross-country course.

The gauntlet was first tackled by police dogs who raced across the course to chase down a rogue bad guy.

Last year the inaugural event brought about 230 runners into the bitter cold, but this year that figure had more than doubled.

Principal Janine Devenport said more than 547 runners went through the obstacle course, many were “unrecognisable” when they crossed the finish line but it did not stop them going back for more.

“It all went perfectly to plan.”

An amazing team had made it such a successful day, she said.

“A huge thank you to the Southeys for letting us use their farm…

“We are definitely going to do it next year, and then possibly the year after that.”

And then will reassess, she said.

“We are really amazed with the result we have so far.”

The Fernridge School pupils were in the thick of the action.

“They had an absolute ball. They really loved it.”

The fire department was on hand to help runners wash off the mud afterwards.