Long Term Reliever

OPAKI SCHOOL

WANTED – LONG TERM RELIEVER

For our Year 3 and 4 Collaborative teaching space.

Starting – ASAP

Finishing – End of Term 4

Please send CV and Covering letter with 2 Referees to:

[email protected] or

Opaki School

36 Waipipi Road

RD 11

Masterton

Phone 06 377 5052

Applications close Wednesday 23 August.