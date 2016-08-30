14-year-old girl stomped in park

By Hayley Gastmeier

hayley.gastmeier@age.co.nz

A 14-year-old girl spent a night in Wairarapa Hospital after having her neck stomped in a vicious attack.

Two teenage girls, thought to be aged 16 or 17, allegedly assaulted the 14-year-old as she walked through Carrington Park in Carterton on Sunday morning.

Senior Sergeant Gordon Crawley said the victim had been “swung around by her hair and swung to the ground, and then another girl stomped on her neck”.

When the girl arrived home after the assault, her father called the police at 9.20am.

“She was then taken to hospital,” Mr Crawley said.

Rough descriptions had been given to police of the attackers.

One is of European descent, tall with blond hair, who was wearing a pink hoodie with Canterbury tracksuit pants.

The other is described as Maori, wearing black jeans, a white hoody and red Converse shoes.

“If anybody was in that area at that time and has seen any of these people we would be interested in a phone call.”

Mr Crawley said police were yet to interview the victim.

“We have no idea why she was assaulted.”

A Wairarapa Hospital spokeswoman yesterday said the girl was in a stable condition and may be discharged.