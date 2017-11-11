CHIEF REPORTER

WANTED:

Chief Reporter

Love news and love newspapers?

A rare opportunity to drive the newsroom of an independent daily newspaper has arisen due to the retirement of our chief reporter.

He’s left big shoes to fill, so we’re looking for an exceptional candidate to step into the role.

You will either be an established chief reporter or news editor, looking to build on your experience, or an ambitious senior reporter looking to take the next step in your career.

Whatever the case, you will be able to sniff out a good story a mile away, manage a great team of reporters, be super organised, and have the experience and passion to develop ideas and copy in order to make our news pages sing.

You will also contribute stories and features, as well as producing thoughtful, convincing leaders.

Ideally you will also have proven experience in production, including page layout, design and sub-editing.

But above all you will generate the ideas to push the paper ahead, driving the newsroom, while also working closely with the editor.

In return the Times-Age will provide you with a solid career at a growing, locally owned, independent newspaper.

You’ll be part of a great, supportive team, where your development and success is our priority.

Remuneration will include a competitive salary and vehicle.

Some night and weekend work will be necessary.

The Times-Age is Wairarapa’s trusted source

of daily news, it’s time to make your mark

on our region.

Interested?

CVs and cover letters should be sent to:

Seamus Boyer

Editor

editor@age.co.nz

Applications close 5pm, Friday, November 24.