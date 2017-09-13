

GRAY, Gavin.

Suddenly at Home on 11 September 2017 aged 65 years. Loved partner of the late Christine Julie Thompson. Loved father of Shane and Georgie, Jenny and Timmy (Grant), Cassandra and Dylan. Loved grandfather of Kimberley, Claire, Lee and Jacob. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Life Flight Trust (PO Box 14-448, Kilbirnie 6241) would be appreciated or may be left at the service. A service for Gavin will be held at the Quality Demolition’s Yard, 63 Seaview Road, Seaview, Lower Hutt on Saturday 16 September 2017 at 10.00am. All messages to the Gray family, c/- P.O. Box 30-127, Lower Hutt or www.heavenaddress.co.nz.

